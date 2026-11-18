Sunday night’s Week 11 game between the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City is a treat for NFL fans — the league’s best defense with the Vikings and the league’s best offense with the 49ers.

As far as bulletin-board material leading up to the game goes, if Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’s comments on Tuesday about 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan are any indication, don’t expect any.

“Where do I start?” Flores told The Athletic’s Alec Lewis. “Everything (on the 49ers offense) is high level. It’s thought out. There’s a rhyme or reason behind it all. Complementary plays … from a run game standpoint, it’s elite. From protection, it’s elite. Play design is elite.”

The Vikings are 7-2 and second in the NFL in total defense (273.3 yards) and lead the NFL in scoring defense (14.0 points) and sacks (37.0).

The 49ers are 8-1, lead the NFL in total offense (399.8 yards), and are second in scoring offense (31.2 points) behind the Buffalo Bills (31.9 points).

“The game between the 49ers (31.2 ppg) and the Vikings (14.0 ppg allowed) will be the 6th time since the merger that a team averaging 31+ ppg will face a team allowing 14 ppg or fewer in Week 11 or later,” The AP’s Josh Dubow wrote on his official X account on Tuesday.

Brian Flores Won Super Bowl as Pats Assistant

That the Vikings have an elite defense under Flores should surprise absolutely no one—he won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots as their linebackers coach and called plays for the defense in that 2018 season.

Flores was fired after three seasons as the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021 — including their first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003 — and returned to the defensive side of the ball as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

The Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2023, and after finishing 16th in the NFL in total defense in each of his first two seasons, they made a huge leap in 2025, finishing third in the NFL in total defense.

Flores doesn’t come cheap—he’s the NFL’s highest-paid coordinator at a reported $6 million-per-year salary.

Who to Watch for on Vikings Defense

The short answer: Everybody.

The Vikings are playing the NFL’s best brand of defense on a roster mostly devoid of stars. While it probably won’t happen again in 2026, the Vikings didn’t put a single player on the NFL All-Pro defense in 2025 despite finishing third in the NFL in team defense.

In 2026, the breakout stars are probably inside linebacker Blake Cashman (76 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel (8.5 sacks), and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. (4 interceptions).