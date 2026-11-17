Former San Francisco 49ers star Vernon Davis spent a decade making headlines on the football field. Now, he’s continuing to build an impressive career in Hollywood.

The former two-time Pro Bowl tight end has announced another film project, starring in and executive producing “Artifice,” a psychological drama short film scheduled to premiere December 22 on Amazon Prime Video.

Davis plays an illusionist in the production, which explores the intersection of technology, cultural identity and the struggle to preserve historic communities.

It’s another significant addition to the former NFL star’s growing entertainment portfolio, which already includes work alongside some of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors.

Vernon Davis Takes on Unusual Role in New Film ‘Artifice’

Directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Joslyn Rose, “Artifice” follows the conflict surrounding a businessman’s plans to demolish a historic arts district and replace it with a futuristic smart city.

The story unfolds inside a ballroom theater during an elaborate cocktail party, where the proposed redevelopment creates conflict between the businessman, his estranged brother and members of the community.

Davis’ character, an illusionist, transports the group through time to reveal the neighborhood’s history and what could be lost if the development moves forward.

“What drew me to Artifice was the conversation it opens about community, art and technology, and what happens to artists and neighborhoods as the world around them changes,” Davis said in the film announcement. “Those are conversations I care about.”

Davis also served as executive producer through Reel 85 Productions, one of the entertainment companies he established following his NFL career.

The cast includes Omar Bolden, Dushaun Thompson, Hedy Wong, Simone Leanora, RyanNicole Austin, Candice Bolden and Don Lacy.

Bolden, who previously played alongside Davis with the Denver Broncos during their Super Bowl 50 championship season, portrays the businessman’s estranged brother.

The film’s official trailer is available ahead of its scheduled December release.

Former 49ers Star Vernon Davis Has Become a Hollywood Mainstay

For longtime 49ers fans, Davis’ transformation from NFL standout to actor and producer has been one of the more interesting second acts in recent franchise history.

San Francisco selected Davis with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2006 NFL draft, and he went on to become one of the most productive tight ends in team history.

According to the NFL’s official statistics, Davis recorded 441 receptions for 5,640 yards and 55 receiving touchdowns during his 49ers career.

He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2009 and 2013, catching 13 touchdown passes in each of those seasons.

Davis eventually left San Francisco in a 2015 trade to Denver, where he helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50, before finishing his playing career in Washington.

He announced his retirement in February 2020 and has since devoted considerable energy to entertainment.

Among his film credits are “The Ritual Killer,” starring Morgan Freeman, and “Please Don’t Feed the Children,” the directorial debut of Destry Allyn Spielberg. He has also worked on projects featuring Bruce Willis and John Malkovich.

In an August 2026 exclusive interview with Heavy, Davis discussed how his opportunities in entertainment continued to expand after football.

“When I was playing the game, I didn’t quite know exactly what the blueprint would be,” Davis told Heavy. “I didn’t know how everything was going to manifest. Once I stopped playing, I just went with the flow and found joy in a lot of the things I was doing.”

The former tight end has also embraced the production side of Hollywood, helping develop projects rather than simply appearing in them.

Earlier in 2026, Davis spoke with Heavy about another short-film project, “City of Visions,” which similarly explored the relationship between technology, neighborhood change and artistic expression.

With “Artifice,” those interests remain central to his work.

Rose, the film’s director, said the project examines what happens to artists and their communities when technological advancement changes the places they call home.

For Davis, the planned December 22 premiere represents another step in a film career he has made clear he intends to pursue for the long haul.