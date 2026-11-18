San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy has been playing at an MVP level this season. So far this season, Purdy has played 316 pass snaps, leading to an 89.2 overall PFF grade.

Moreover, Purdy has thrown for 2,369 yards and 20 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 13 big-time throws and nine turnover-worthy plays. The 49ers QB has added 202 scramble yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, Purdy went 22-for-28 on his pass attempts for three touchdowns while posting a 154.5 passer rating. As a result, he will be looking to carry this momentum into Week 11 against a more challenging opponent in the Minnesota Vikings‘ defense.

On Nov. 17, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores spoke to the media and shared his assessment of Purdy.

” I hate to keep saying the same thing, but the game has certainly slowed down for him,” Flores told reporters. “He’s playing high-level football, with command of the offense, making checks at the line of scrimmage, and making high-level throws into tight windows. His scramble ability doesn’t get talked about enough.

“His quarterback mobility and ability to make plays off-script are impressive. I think he knows he’s got a great group of skilled players, and he gets them the ball and distributes it pretty evenly, whether it’s Christian McCaffrey, Mike Evans or [George] Kittle. They’ve got a great group, and he’s done a great job.”

Brian Flores Gets Blunt on 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan

Moreover, Flores spoke about 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, as both coaches will be a chess match, trying to get the best of one another.

The 49ers offense is coming off a 46-point performance, while the Vikings only allowed 10 points against the Green Bay Packers. As a result, something will have to give in this matchup.

“He’s done a great job for a long, long time, and they got a lot of great players. But we’ve got to play well. He makes you play honest. From a run game standpoint, it’s elite. From a protection standpoint, it’s elite. From a play design standpoint, it’s elite. All of it’s elite.

“They got great players. It’s going to be a major, major challenge. When you talk about the best coordinators and play designers, he’s always right there. There’s no conversation without him in it. He’s one of the best.”

Vikings HC on Facing Niners Offense in Week 11

Flores isn’t the only person on Minnesota’s coaching staff praising the 49ers offense and the challenge that unit brings. Ahead of the game on Nov. 22, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell shared his thoughts on the 49ers’ offense.

“Very difficult opponent,” O’Connell told reporters on Nov. 16. “We’re in the stretch where we knew it would be pretty elite opponents week in and week out, and San Francisco may be the best team in football. The record speaks to that. The film, all three phases of their team, the coaching, obviously Brock [Purdy is] playing as well as anybody in the National Football League.

“The way they’ve been able to really harness all the power of their best players, from Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, [George] Kittle, Deebo [Samuel], making a big impact. So we’ll have a challenge there.”