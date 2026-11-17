With quarterback being so important to every team’s success in the NFL, the value of a good backup quarterback has never been higher. The San Francisco 49ers are well-aware of this.

No team has relied more on good backup quarterback play than the 49ers have in the last several years. Brock Purdy hasn’t missed a game this year, but last year, he missed eight. Luckily, Mac Jones came in and went 5-3 as a starter. This success has led to a lot of interest in the former first-round pick on the trade market, but the 49ers have valued him too much to let go.

However, he’s set to be a free agent after the season, and San Francisco likely can’t afford to keep him. He also probably wants to go somewhere he has a chance to be the Week 1 starter. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, the Arizona Cardinals are the ideal landing spot for Jones.

“LaFleur worked with both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay before landing in the desert. His time with Shanahan would provide him with an excellent idea of how to build an offense around Jones’ skill set,” Sobleski wrote. “Plus, he got to see Jones first-hand last season when the quarterback threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns during a Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. LaFleur was serving as McVay’s offensive coordinator at the time.

“Jones’ play last season reminded everyone of the rookie standout the New England Patriots originally drafted in the first round of the 2021 class. Plus, the Niners’ QB2 is only 28 years old. He’s ready for another opportunity, which he could find in the desert.”

Can Jones Succeed as a Full-Time Starter?

Teams often get fooled into paying a backup quarterback starter money in free agency. Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders when they signed Gardner Minshew a few years back, or the Indianapolis Colts with Daniel Jones, or the Houston Texans with Brock Osweiler.

Signing Jones to a big contract is a huge risk. The 49ers’ system is about as quarterback-friendly as it gets. Jimmy Garoppolo left and immediately looked like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

Jones has had chances to be the starter in the past and failed. He was so bad for the New England Patriots that they traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick.

Now, he’s clearly grown as a player, but he’s still limited. He’ll get a chance to start somewhere, but teams need to avoid giving him a huge contract.

Right Fit for Cardinals?

A team like the Cardinals is going to have a lot of money to play with this offseason. They could throw some money at Jones to serve as a bridge quarterback while they try to find a long-term option in the draft.

In their case, if Jones is bad, it helps their chances of eventually getting the No. 1 pick, which is the best way to find a franchise quarterback. This year’s class is looking a little underwhelming, so riding with Jones for a couple of seasons wouldn’t be the worst plan.