The San Francisco 49ers turned Sunday’s trip to Dallas into an offensive showcase, beating the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 at AT&T Stadium. Brock Purdy threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey contributed three touchdowns while totaling 223 yards.

The fireworks from the established stars dominated the highlights. But one player making his first appearance in a 49ers uniform delivered a performance that said plenty about what is ahead.

Keenan Allen was on the field five days after his first practice with the team. After the game, he was asked for his first impression of playing with his new quarterback.

What Allen Said

“Fire,” Allen said. “He was making plays. He was extending plays and finding guys down the field to go make plays and that’s exactly what we did today.”

Allen hauled in five of his seven targets for 61 yards. He was Purdy’s top target in the first half and logged 23 snaps on offense, a notable amount for a player four days into the system.

The veteran receiver was traded from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday for a 2027 sixth-round pick. He arrived in the Bay Area late Tuesday night and was at the facility for his physical before sunrise Wednesday. By Sunday, the chemistry already looked natural.

Purdy Saw the Same Thing

Purdy was equally complimentary when asked about what Allen brought to the 49ers offense.

“He’s great. Just a true pro,” Purdy said. “He understands just routes and he moves within routes. He does a good job of creating separation. I feel like today in man coverage moments and stuff, he was able to sort of put some savvy on it and get open. Which is really cool for me.”

With Mike Evans still sidelined by Achilles tendinitis, Allen fills an immediate need. Sunday showed the fit does not need time to develop. It is already working.

Final Word for the 49ers

Allen arrived with energy and backed it up with production. Five catches, 61 yards, and a glowing review of his new quarterback. The connection with Purdy looked like it had been built over months, not days.

If this is what the pairing produces on five days of preparation, the 49ers have added something that could change the shape of their offense for the rest of the season. Minnesota is next. Allen will be ready.