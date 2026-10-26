49ers QB Brock Purdy Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers fell 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, suffering their first loss of the NFL season after a 6-0 start.

San Francisco’s offense turned the ball over four times, including two costly interceptions thrown by quarterback Brock Purdy and fumbles by running back Kaelon Black and tight end George Kittle.

Purdy Drops Honest Quote After Loss

After the loss, Purdy spoke about the offensive miscues that set the 49ers back, despite the team moving the ball and racking up yardage throughout the game.

“We had the momentum, we were moving the ball well, I feel like we were running the ball really well offensively and then all of the sudden its like a couple plays make you feel like dang we’re not doing our job,” Purdy said.

“Obviously the most important thing is protecting the football. That’s really the number one thing in our organization as an offense… and so when you do have those kind of costly mistakes it does make you feel like alright we’re not doing anything, we’re not putting up points like we need too… it starts with me at quarterback and I think it bleeds into everybody else too.”

“That’s the most important thing, protecting the ball. It’s the number really in our organization. We were moving the ball, we got to protect the ball through and through, and starts with me at quarterback.” Brock Purdy takes responsibility for the 49ers struggles on offense. https://t.co/NklpPIbpbL — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 25, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Purdy finished the game completing 27-of-40 passes for 288 yards, one touchdown, and the two INTs.

As a team, the 49ers rushed for 123 yards, so they were able to move the ball but couldn’t capitalize at the end of drives. That ultimately came back to haunt them down the stretch.

Tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey led all players in receiving yards. Kittle had eight receptions for 88 yards, while McCaffrey recorded six receptions for 61 yards.

San Francisco was extremely shorthanded at wide receiver entering the game, and it showed. Without Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel, along with several other players on IR, the team had just four active wide receivers for the matchup. Those four combined for just seven catches.