The San Francisco 49ers are just days away from facing the Minnesota Vikings in what should be a great matchup between two NFC contenders on Sunday night in Mexico City.

It will also mark a reunion for Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is expected to return from injury this week.

Jennings spent the first five years of his NFL career with San Francisco before signing with Minnesota this past offseason. Sunday’s matchup will mark his first time facing many of his former teammates and coaches.

Brock Purdy Makes Feelings Clear on Jennings

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to the media Thursday and made his feelings about Jennings clear. The two played together for four years after San Francisco drafted Jennings in 2021 and Purdy entered the league in 2022.

Purdy received a question about his favorite memory with Jennings and reminisced on many of them. He also mentioned that he’s looking forward to seeing his former WR.

“Man there’s a lot. Super Bowl. Him balling out, throwing a TD pass on a trick play. Catching the TD pass,” Purdy said. “There’s been so many third downs. Throwing to that dude where he just fights, and scratches, and claws, and gets the first down, when there’s like four guys on him and stuff. There’s a lot man, had a lot of good with him. I’m excited to see him.”

Brock Purdy was asked about his favorite memory of Jauan Jennings as a teammate: “Man there’s a lot. Super Bowl. Him balling out, throwing a TD pass on a trick play. Catching the TD pass. There’s been so many third downs. Throwing to that dude where he just fights, and scratches, and claws, and gets the first down, when there’s like four guys on him and stuff. There’s a lot man, had a lot of good with him. I’m excited to see him.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 19, 2026

Jennings Speaks on Playing 49ers

Jennings has endured a challenging season and hasn’t had many opportunities to establish himself in the Vikings’ offense.

Some of those struggles could definitely stem from the quarterback play before Minnesota acquired Kirk Cousins last week. The Vikings had very minimal offensive production through their first eight games and leaned heavily on their defense to carry them to a 7-2 record.

Now that Cousins is the starter, Jennings could become a bigger factor in the offense. And what better game to make his presence felt than against the 49ers, a team he’s clearly excited to face.

“I’m excited for every game. I mean, it’s the San Francisco 49ers. It’s my old team. I can’t wait. It’s always my guys for life (over there). Can’t wait to see them,” Jennings said Thursday.