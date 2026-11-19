The San Francisco 49ers defense will see a familiar face again this season as they’ll be taking on veteran QB Kirk Cousins for a second time. San Francisco will be facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 on Nov. 22 in Mexico City.

Cousins was on the Las Vegas Raiders team that went to the Bay Area on Nov. 8 before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. Hours leading up to the 4 pm deadline, the Vikings traded for Cousins.

Now, the Niners will see him for a second time, and he might have better weapons this time around than he did with the Raiders. Ahead of the game, 49ers defensive coordinator Raheem Morris spoke about facing the veteran again, but this time with the Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

“It makes everything come to life for Kevin O’Connell,” Morris told reporters on Nov. 19. “I know Kevin O’Connell well and what he’s able to do. You’re talking about one of the premier coaches in our football league from an offensive standpoint, a head coaching standpoint, whatever you want to talk about. And now, essentially, he gets a guy back in the fold that he had started it with when he got out there, right?

“The guy he’s been with for a long time, going all the way back to Washington. And getting that guy back with the super freak he has on the outside in Justin Jefferson, along with some of the other guys that he has, those guys will get together and do some of the things that they’ve been able to do in the past and do it at a high level.”

Preparing for Kirk Cousins Will Be Challenge for Niners

Furthermore, Morris discussed the difficulty of preparing for Cousins, noting that the veteran quarterback presents a challenge. Morris praised Cousins’ ability to work through his progressions, read the entire field, and remain composed in the pocket, emphasizing the importance of getting pressure on him.

“There’s no difference in the learning curve that we have, whether you’re talking about the D-line that they had when they had the quarterback stuff and going through whether it was J.J. [McCarthy], whether it was [Carson] Wentz, whether it was Kyler [Murray],” Morris added. “It won’t be the same curve with Kirk.

“Kirk has a little leeway with that. We just saw him a couple of weeks ago. We know he’s a phenomenal quarterback [and] he’s progressing as a quarterback. He’s going to be able to exhaust his progressions and go across the board. He’s tough. He’s going to sit in there, so you better be able to get to him and utilize that four-man rush and whatever type of rush to get to him.”

49er GM John Lynch on Facing Vikings Defense

Meanwhile, 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke about the challenge of facing the Vikings’ defense.

“I do believe we’ve got a huge challenge this week,” Lynch said during a Nov. 19 appearance on KNBR. “This defense, led by Brian Flores, is different than what you see week in, week out. They come at you with a ton of pressure. They feast on making it seem like chaos on the defensive side of the ball.

“So that’s our challenge: To limit the negative plays, to understand that there’s going to be some, but typically, and this is what makes them so good, when people are blitzing, there’s usually a little bit of feast or famine.

“These guys play incredibly sound. I think they’ve done it so much. That’s what I marvel at Brian Flores’ ability to send so much pressure but be extremely sound. And their players get a lot of that credit. They’ve got some really good football players who fit their system well, and it’s a big challenge for us.”