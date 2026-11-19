The San Francisco 49ers will face one of their former players when they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 on Nov. 22 in Mexico City. Jauan Jennings will have an opportunity to make his former team pay and help Minnesota come away with a win.

Before the trade deadline, Jennings reportedly turned down a trade that would have sent him back to San Francisco. Instead, the veteran wide receiver chose to remain in Minnesota, despite a relatively quiet season as a pass catcher.

A strong showing against the 49ers would give Jennings a chance to get some revenge on his former team while potentially turning around what has been a disappointing season statistically. Ahead of the game, Jennings spoke to the media about facing his former team.

“I’m excited for every game,” Jennings told reporters (h/t Alec Lewis of The Athletic). “I mean, it’s the San Francisco 49ers. It’s my old team. I can’t wait. It’s always my guys for life (over there). Can’t wait to see them.”

It will be interesting to see if Jennings can have a big game to make up for the lack of production as a receiver. The veteran has had six receptions for 54 yards in six games, per StatMuse.

Niners’ Fred Warner on Going Up Against Jauan Jennings

Meanwhile, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner spoke to the media and was asked about facing Jennings, who could have a bigger role in this game given the injury to Jordan Addison. Then, with Kirk Cousins under center, the Vikings will be getting better play from the QB position.

“I don’t know if Jauan and I ever jousted too much, but I love Jauan,” Warner told reporters on Nov. 18. “I love everything that he’s about, his competitive spirit. He was exactly what we asked for in a receiver and as a player as a 49er. It sucks that he’s not with us anymore, but I know he’ll obviously be fired up and ready to go for this game.”

Vikings’ Justin Jefferson on Facing 49ers in Primetime

Speaking of Vikings receivers, Jefferson discussed the significance of the Week 11 primetime showdown against the 49ers, a matchup featuring two of the league’s top teams.

“It’s a big game for sure,” Jefferson told reporters on Nov. 18. “A Sunday night game against two teams that are at the top of the league, and it’s going to be exciting. Just seeing the different plays that they have been making on their side, they’re going to be a tough team to beat.

“With our defense and our offense growing to the expectations that we want to meet, it’s going to be a great matchup. I feel like our guys are excited about the matchup and just feeding off last week. We had an all-around pretty good game.

“It’s all about having those same expectations, not going into the game thinking about the matchup, how big the game is, or where we’re at in the world; It’s just about playing ball and executing our plays one by one, not thinking about the end result of the game or making that big play that sets the tone. It’s about going out there and playing freely.”