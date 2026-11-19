The San Francisco 49ers won an absolute shootout last Sunday, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 at AT&T Stadium.

San Francisco had no answer for Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who finished with 11 receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Yet, Pickens’ first touchdown of the game sparked some controversy away from the play itself, and the incident caught attention on Thursday.

CeeDee Lamb Fined $30,000 by NFL

Fellow Cowboys star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spoke to the media Thursday and revealed that the NFL fined him $30,000 for a block on Pickens’ touchdown play against 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir. The league ultimately deemed the block illegal and/or unnecessary,

“I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined,” Lamb said, via Todd Archer. “So that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was worrying.

“You know what?” he added, “I guess as a receiver, we can get hit, but can’t deliver to punch.”

Officials threw a flag on the play but ultimately declined to call a penalty, allowing Pickens’ touchdown to stand. The NFL apparently reviewed the play after the game and determined that Lamb’s block violated its rules.

CeeDee Lamb said he was fined $30,000 for a helmet-to-helmet hit vs. San Francisco while blocking on a George Pickens touchdown. “I can block and I’m real good at doing things like that, but I get fined,” he said. “So that’s where I kind of retract from doing all that. And to answer your question, I got fined $30,000 in case anybody was worrying.” The officials threw a flag on the play but ultimately did not call a penalty. Instead, Lamb was fined. “You know what?” Lamb said, “I guess as a receiver, we can get hit, but can’t deliver to punch.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) November 19, 2026

Lamb’s fine will likely appear on the weekly accountability report that the league releases every Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The document lists all fines from the previous week.

Looking at the 49ers & Cowboys

The 49ers have completely shifted their focus away from the Cowboys. They’re currently preparing for a massive Sunday night showdown against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in Mexico City.

As for Dallas, the Cowboys enter this weekend in must-win mode with a 4-6 record. They’ll host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.