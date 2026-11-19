The San Francisco 49ers have been keeping their heads above water — and then some — with star wide receiver Mike Evans sidelined for the last three games as he recovers from an Achilles tendon injury.

With the 49ers at 8-1 and heading into a monster stretch of games over the next month against four straight likely playoff teams, Evans could be coming back at just the right time.

The 49ers kick off that stretch on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 with a primetime showdown against the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Thursday’s practice in Colorado Springs, Colorado, saw the first signs of Evans on the field since he hurt himself in a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on October 19.

“WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is in uniform at 49ers’ practice and there is now looking like a decent chance he will be available to play Sunday night against the Vikings,” NBC Sports reporter Matt Maiocco wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“49ers WR Mike Evans appears ready to participate in his first practice since he left win over Commanders on Oct. 19 with Achilles tendinitis,” The San Francisco Chronicle’s Eric Branch wrote on X.

Mike Evans Dominant for 49ers Before Injury

Evans is in his first season with the 49ers after spending his first 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including an NFL record 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career.

In the six games he’s played for the 49ers, Evans has been dominant, with 29 receptions for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“There has been a lot of hand-wringing here over Mike Evans and what some have perceived to be the indefinite nature of his return timeline,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “At least to me, it’s long been obvious that the 49ers have been managing him to be ready for the biggest games. Those weren’t the Raiders or Cowboys, two terrible defenses. But the Vikings and Seahawks — those are two ‘Evans might be necessary’ games. After that, perhaps the 49ers can manage Evans some more. But their goal should be to have him ready and at the fullest possible capacity for the biggest games — and those will be headlined by the postseason.”

Mike Evans Playing Through Pain Before Injury

Evans was already playing in pain when he was hurt in a Monday Night Football win over the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Evans missed practice all week with rib and Achilles issues and was forced to leave the game after a catch late in the second quarter, deep in Commanders territory — he already had 3 receptions for 94 yards.

It’s the third consecutive season that Evans has missed multiple games due to injuries. He missed three games in 2024 with a hamstring injury, then missed 9 games in 2025 with a hamstring injury and a broken collarbone.