49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Announces Personal News Before Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers are gearing up for a pivotal NFC West showdown Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco enters the matchup at 4-0 and will look to remain undefeated. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 3-1 and will have the home crowd behind them.

If the 49ers want to go on the road and secure a win, star running back Christian McCaffrey will likely need to play a key role offensively.

He may also have some extra motivation following his latest announcement on social media alongside his wife, Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey Announces Personal News

In a joint social media post, McCaffrey and Culpo announced that they have welcomed their second child.

Although they shared the news Saturday, the couple revealed that Roman Augustus McCaffrey was born on Sept. 29.

“Roman Augustus McCaffrey. 9/29/26,” the Instagram caption read.

Congratulations Pour In on Social Media

As expected, the couple received an outpouring of support from fans, family and friends following the announcement.

The 49ers commented, “Congratulations!”

Kyle Juszczyk wrote, “Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice.”

Kristin Juszczyk added, “We love you so much Rome.”

“Heisman favorite for the year 2047 has arrived,” one fan joked.

Another commented, “Christian looks so proud of his son already. Congrats to your little fam!!”

McCaffrey Speaks About Being a Dad

Before becoming a boy dad, McCaffrey was already a girl dad. He and Culpo welcomed their first child, Colette, in July 2025.

In February, McCaffrey spoke about fatherhood and how much his daughter had changed his perspective.

“Coming home is the best part of the day,” McCaffrey told reporters earlier this year. “Whether it’s a good day or bad day, being able to see her as a mom and see our daughter, see them together. It’s just a blessing…

“[Olivia] does a heck of a job and always makes me feel like I can do my job to the best of my abilities.”