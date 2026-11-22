The NFL’s ninth and final international game takes place on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte — formerly known as Estadio Azteca — in Mexico City.

Unlike most of the NFL’s international games, this one will air in primetime on Sunday Night Football and be available to watch for most of the football-loving world.

Here’s everything you need to know to tune in:

Who: San Francisco 49ers (8-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

Where: Estadio Banorte, Mexico City (cap. 87,523)

When: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC/Peacock

Odds: SF -3.5, O/U 46.5

History of San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City

This is the third time the 49ers have traveled to Mexico City for a regular-season game and the sixth time the NFL has played a regular-season game there.

The 49ers played in the inaugural Mexico City game in 2005 in front of a then-NFL record 103,467 fans, losing 31-14 to the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2022, the 49ers returned to Mexico City for a 38-10 win over the Cardinals, in which NFL All-Pro tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with 4 receptions for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns.

49ers Anticipate Return of Star Wide Receiver

Perhaps the biggest thing to watch for the 49ers will be the anticipated return of star wide receiver Mike Evans.

Evans has missed the last 3 games with Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers have been practicing in Colorado Springs this week to acclimate to Mexico City’s elevation ahead of kickoff.

“49ers are listing WR Mike Evans as questionable for Sunday against the Vikings,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Coach Kyle Shanahan said team will see how he is at Saturday walkthrough and after the week of practice before deciding his game status.”

Sunday morning, Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer reported the 49ers would play Evans without a snap count but planned to be “smart” with his usage.