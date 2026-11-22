The San Francisco 49ers spent the first half of the season scrambling to find healthy wide receivers. Now they suddenly have too many.

On Saturday, the 49ers waived veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks. The move came one day before their Week 11 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings on “Sunday Night Football” in Mexico City.

Keenan Allen is now in the fold and Mike Evans is close to returning from Achilles tendinitis, so the 33-year-old Cooks was the odd man out.

However, Cooks isn’t leaving on bad terms. Far from it.

Brandin Cooks Has Heartfelt Message for 49ers Fans

Shortly after the move, Cooks took to Instagram to thank the organization he grew up rooting for.

“From top to bottom, one of the most special organizations out there, and that’s not up for debate,” Cooks posted. “I’m not done. It’s far from over.”

San Francisco was never just another stop for Cooks.

He grew up in Stockton, California, where the 49ers held training camp at the University of the Pacific from 1998 to 2002. When he signed with the team’s practice squad on Sept. 23, he called it “a blessing” and “a dream come true, childhood team.” He recalled riding his bike to camp as a kid and watching practice through the fences.

The timing made sense too. The 49ers’ receiver room was falling apart. Ricky Pearsall had season-ending knee surgery in August, Evans hurt his hip in Week 2, and Demarcus Robinson suffered a high ankle sprain in a 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Cooks was promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 1, with KhaDarel Hodge released to make room. He appeared in five games, catching five of his 10 targets for 58 yards and a touchdown. That score was a sliding grab in the end zone during a 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.

It wasn’t a big role. But he gave the 49ers a veteran body when they badly needed one.

Brandin Cooks Isn’t Done Yet

The writing was on the wall when the 49ers traded a 2027 sixth-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen on Nov. 10. The 34-year-old Allen arrived with 40 catches for 351 yards in eight games with the Colts.

And now the WR room is getting healthy. Evans appears set to play against the Vikings, and Deebo Samuel, Robinson, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing are all available. De’Zhaun Stribling could also return later this season.

Cooks made it clear he isn’t ready to hang it up. The 2014 first-round pick (No. 20 overall) out of Oregon State has 739 catches for 9,869 yards and 61 receiving touchdowns in 178 games over 13 seasons with seven franchises.

He also posted a 1,000-yard season with each of his first four teams — the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans.

Wherever he lands, Cooks needs just 131 more yards to reach 10,000 for his career.