The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a massive Sunday night clash at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

It marks the first international game in Sunday Night Football history. The matchup also features two teams separated by just one game, with the winner taking over first place in the NFC through 11 weeks.

49ers Rule Out Key Defensive Player

Just over an hour before kickoff, the 49ers officially announced their inactive list for the matchup, and one name in particular stands out.

San Francisco will be without star linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who is dealing with a neck injury.

Greenlaw has been navigating the injury throughout the week and logged some limited work. Still, the 49ers are electing to be cautious with one of the key pieces of their defensive unit.

Other inactives for the 49ers include WR Demarcus Robinson, DE Khalid Kareem, OL Enrique Cruz and QB Kurtis Rourke (third QB).

49ers inactives for today’s Week 11 game vs. Vikings in Mexico City: LB Dre Greenlaw (neck)

WR Demarcus Robinson

DE Khalid Kareem

OL Enrique Cruz

QB Kurtis Rourke (3rd QB) Mike Evans is cleared and will play. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 22, 2026

Mike Evans Will Play for 49ers

On a positive note, despite Greenlaw’s absence, the 49ers officially announced that veteran wide receiver Mike Evans will be active Sunday night.

Evans has missed the last three games due to Achilles tendinitis, but he appeared to be trending in the right direction throughout the week. The 49ers waited until they arrived in Mexico City to make the final call, and Evans clearly feels good enough to give it a go.

Across six games this season, Evans has hauled in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns. He’s in his 13th NFL season, but his first with the 49ers, and he has quickly formed an extremely strong connection with quarterback Brock Purdy.