The San Francisco 49ers may get a big piece of their offense back. Wide receiver Mike Evans is reportedly ready to play on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evans has not played since Week 6.

What the Reports Say About Mike Evans

Evans was listed as questionable heading into the weekend, but his agent posted a video on Instagram that pointed to a return. Rapoport reported that Evans is ready, going off what the agent shared.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo also shared the news on Saturday night. “The 49ers WR is set for his return against the Vikings tomorrow,” Garafolo wrote.

The official word will come when the team releases its inactive list. That is expected around 6:50 p.m. ET, ahead of an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.

Mike Evans is ready to return, per his agent… https://t.co/e389KoPJjt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 22, 2026

How Evans Got Back to This Point

Evans left the Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders late in the first half with Achilles tendinitis. He did not practice again until Thursday of this week.

He did not take part on Wednesday, then logged limited sessions on Thursday and Friday, per Kyle Madson of Niners Wire. Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded positive about it on Friday.

“He had a good day of practice yesterday,” Shanahan said. “As always, he’s a little sore today, but going in the right direction.”

Roster Clues for the San Francisco 49ers

Two moves on Saturday fit with the reports. The 49ers released veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to make room for defensive tackle CJ West, who came off injured reserve. They also did not elevate any receivers from the practice squad.

That is not proof. But it would be an odd time to cut a veteran receiver if the team was worried about Evans being out.

Who Lines Up Alongside Mike Evans

If Evans plays, he will start. Keenan Allen is the other veteran in the room, and he caught five passes for 61 yards in his debut for the 49ers.

Jacob Cowing, Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson are also on the depth chart. How Shanahan uses all of them will be one thing to watch.

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The wait is almost over. The inactives will confirm if Evans is active, and the Vikings will find out soon enough what kind of offense they are facing.

A healthy Evans gives quarterback Brock Purdy a proven target in a big game. That is the reason the 49ers have been so careful with him for the past month.