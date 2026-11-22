The San Francisco 49ers will face the Minnesota Vikings in a massive NFC showdown in Mexico City on Sunday night.

San Francisco also received some big news ahead of the matchup, as veteran wide receiver Mike Evans plans to return after missing the last three games while dealing with Achilles tendinitis.

Across six games this season with San Francisco, Evans has hauled in 27 receptions for 420 yards and three touchdowns.

49ers’ Plan for Evans Revealed

With Evans a critical part of what the 49ers hope to accomplish this season, including their goal of winning a Super Bowl, the team plans to be careful with how it handles his return.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, the 49ers are going to “be smart” with Evans’ workload, but they will not put him on a specific snap count.

Brock Purdy Speaks on Evans

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy spoke to the media on Thursday after Evans returned to practice earlier in the week. Purdy sounded very optimistic about how the veteran wide receiver looked.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said on Thursday. “He looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year. Obviously for me, I’m extremely encouraged by it. Gonna go back and watch the film to see how it all looked. Just my initial thoughts, he looked great out there.”

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco enters Sunday night’s game with an 8-1 record, which has the team firmly in first place in the NFC West.

The Vikings are no slouch themselves, though. Minnesota currently sits at 7-2, and the winner of this matchup will put itself in position to claim the top spot in the NFC and control its own destiny moving forward.