The San Francisco 49ers have the NFL’s best record at 8-1, and their offense is scoring at will. Their defense — particularly their secondary — is another story.

That makes the next few days important for veteran cornerback Nate Hobbs, who has yet to play a snap for San Francisco this season.

On Saturday, the 49ers downgraded Hobbs from questionable to out for Sunday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City. And because he’s still on injured reserve, the clock is ticking.

The 49ers have until Tuesday to activate Hobbs. Otherwise, they risk losing him for the season.

49ers Have to Make a Call on Nate Hobbs

Hobbs went on injured reserve on Aug. 31 with a groin injury he suffered in mid-August during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans.

San Francisco opened his 21-day practice window on Nov. 4, and he has been practicing in full. However, the 49ers still haven’t pulled the trigger of moving him to the 53-man roster.

NBC Sports Bay Area’s Matt Maiocco laid out their options on Saturday.

“The 49ers must make a decision on CB Nate Hobbs on Tuesday,” Maiocco posted on X. “Their options are to activate him (and make corresponding move to open spot on 53-man roster), release him or move him to season-ending IR. My best guess is that they activate him.”

The problem is the roster math. San Francisco’s 53-man roster is full.

The 49ers had to waive wide receiver Brandin Cooks on Saturday just to activate defensive tackle CJ West off IR. They’ve also used five of their eight return-from-IR designations, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

Before the Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the 49ers stuck with Renardo Green and Deommodore Lenoir at cornerback and went with Ephesians Prysock as the backup over Hobbs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan made it clear the Hobbs call comes down to roster spots, not health.

“I’m not sure,” Shanahan said last Monday. “It’s Monday, so we’ve got to see how it goes. You’ve always got to cut someone to activate someone too, so we’ve got to see how everyone is. But he’s looked good these last two weeks.”

Why the 49ers Could Use Nate Hobbs

The 49ers’ pass defense was exposed in their 46-40 win over the Cowboys. Quarterback Dak Prescott completed 30 of 51 passes for 343 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception.

Lenoir took the brunt of it. He allowed 10 catches on 17 targets for 134 yards and three touchdowns. Green gave up six catches on seven targets for 64 yards.

And the depth has been shaky. Lenoir (foot), Green (back), and Upton Stout (shoulder) were all listed as questionable heading into the Dallas game, though all three played. That’s where Hobbs could come in.

The 2021 fifth-round pick spent four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders before signing a four-year, $48 million contract with the Green Bay Packers. But the Packers moved on after one season, in which he appeared in 11 games and posted 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

San Francisco signed him to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million in March. The 49ers had also reportedly tried to trade for Hobbs back when he was with the Raiders.

Shanahan said the team “won’t hesitate to do it if that makes sense for our 53.”