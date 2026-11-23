The San Francisco 49ers were cruising in Mexico City on Sunday night. But one franchise legend still wasn’t happy with how the game was being called.

The 49ers built a 28-10 halftime lead over the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Banorte behind three first-half touchdown passes from quarterback Brock Purdy. Two of them went to tight end George Kittle.

However, it was a first-quarter flag on defensive end Nick Bosa that got Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens worked up.

T.O. was watching from home, and he took his frustration straight to social media. He didn’t mince his words either.

Terrell Owens Rips NFL Refs Over Nick Bosa Penalty

“Watching the game with my son and the @nfl absolutely SUCKS!! That was NOT a roughing the passer on Bosa!! These rules are straight TRASH!!!” Owens posted on X.

The Vikings had a second-and-7 at the San Francisco 22 when Vikings QB Kirk Cousins threw an incomplete pass intended for tight end T.J. Hockenson. But officials flagged Bosa for roughing the passer, ruling that he landed on Cousins with his full body weight.

That flag kept the drive alive.

“Roughing passer on #49ers Nick Bosa turns a 3rd and 7 into a 1st and 10 at the 11 for Vikings,” the AP’s Josh Dubow posted on X.

Two plays later, running back Aaron Jones scored on an 11-yard touchdown run that tied the game 7-7 late in the first quarter.

The crowd let the officials hear it too.

Bosa was already public enemy No. 1 in Mexico City after saying this week. His “we need some information given to the fans so they know when to cheer” comments didn’t sit right with many people.

He got booed louder than commissioner Roger Goodell before the game. But after the flag, Bay Area News Group’s Cam Inman noted the boos were aimed “more so the penalty than Bosa.”

Terrell Owens Isn’t the Only One Fed Up With the Call

Owens had plenty of company.

Even before his post, the replies under Dubow’s post were piling up.

“Terrible call,” one user replied.

“That was a b******* penalty dude,” another fan wrote.

“The referee turned a 3rd and 7 into a 1st and 10… FTFY,” quipped a third.

It’s not the first time Owens has gone after the officials either. Back in January, the six-time Pro Bowler claimed the Buffalo Bills “got straight hosed by referees” after a few controversial overtime calls in their 33-30 playoff loss to the Denver Broncos.

Still, the flag didn’t do much damage on Sunday. The 49ers scored the next 28 points, a run that included a pick-six by safety Ji’Ayir Brown, and led 35-10 in the fourth quarter.

But it could still cost Bosa. The NFL reviews every roughing-the-passer penalty, and a first-time offense carries a $17,911 fine.