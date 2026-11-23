The San Francisco 49ers were rolling in Mexico City on Sunday night, but the mood at Estadio Banorte changed in an instant.

With 6:38 left in the second quarter and the 49ers leading the Minnesota Vikings 14-10, right tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury at the end of a Christian McCaffrey run.

He was carted off the field in an air cast, and his teammates were visibly shaken.

Nobody took it harder than the man who lines up across the line from him every week, left tackle Trent Williams.

Trent Williams Couldn’t Hide His Emotions After McKivitz Injury

The injury came on a first-and-10 at the 49ers’ 35 when McCaffrey cut back to the right. As he was tackled, McCaffrey and Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. appeared to roll into the back of McKivitz’s left leg.

Williams walked over, saw the injury up close, and immediately slammed his helmet to the turf. He then grabbed his head in disbelief and appeared to be on the verge of tears as medical staff worked on McKivitz (video here).

NBC’s Mike Tirico summed it up on the broadcast.

“Trent Williams showing that emotion,” Tirico said. “As he’s on the cart, Trent’s emotions as he saw what happened right next to McKivitz. Remember, these guys sit right next to each other in meetings. They line up next to each other every day — they’re teammates, they’re brothers.”

Several 49ers players frantically waved for help from the sideline, while others dropped to a knee to pray. Even Vikings edge-rusher Kyle Van Noy stayed in his spot, clearly aware of how serious it was.

Once the cart arrived, Williams gave McKivitz a hug and some words of encouragement before he was taken to the locker room. The Mexico City crowd sent him off with a warm ovation.

49ers Lose Key Piece of Their Offensive Line

It’s a crushing blow for San Francisco.

McKivitz has been in the middle of a career year. He ranks second among tackles run-blocking and seventh overall according to Pro Football Focus’ grading system. He signed a three-year, $45 million deal this offseason.

He’d also been as durable as they come. Sunday night was McKivitz’s 61st consecutive start, a streak that’s now likely over.

Vederian Lowe replaced him at right tackle. And McKivitz is just the latest injury for a 49ers team that already had 14 players on injured reserve heading into Sunday.

The 49ers didn’t miss a beat on the scoreboard, cruising to a 35-10 win to improve to 9-1.