The football world briefly paused in the second quarter of Sunday night’s NFC showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

That moment came when 49ers veteran offensive lineman Colton McKivitz suffered a gruesome leg injury. McKivitz is in his seventh NFL season and hasn’t missed a start over the last four seasons. He made his 61st consecutive start for San Francisco on Sunday.

McKivitz suffered the injury after running back Christian McCaffrey took a carry and other players rolled up on the veteran lineman. Trainers quickly rushed to his side, placed his leg in an air cast and carted him off the field.

NBC elected not to show a replay of the injury. However, reactions from players on the field, particularly teammate Trent Williams, who smashed his helmet on the ground in frustration, showed just how concerning the moment was.

Trent Williams and the 49ers’ reaction to seeing Colton McKivitz carted off with a leg injury 💔 (📺 NBC) https://t.co/WRf02lLG9h — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 23, 2026

Patrick Mahomes Shares 3-Word Reaction to Injury

Among the many people who reacted to McKivitz’s injury and shared their thoughts, one of them was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was tuned into the game.

Mahomes posted almost immediately after the injury occurred, writing, “Prayers up man.”

Prayers up man 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 23, 2026

49ers Nation Shows Love to Mahomes

San Francisco’s fanbase has faced Mahomes and the Chiefs many times over the years, including twice in the Super Bowl. Still, 49ers fans appreciated the star quarterback taking the time to use his platform and show support for McKivitz in that moment.

“People that hate Mahomes are pure idiots. He’s a class act always,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “love this from Mahomes.”

Another person wrote, “I respect Pat for that. Doesn’t mean I have to like him.”

“Class. Thank you Patrick,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “What a kind gesture.”

McKivitz’s NFL Career With 49ers

The 49ers drafted McKivitz in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of West Virginia, and he’s slowly worked his way into a prominent starting role.

He started just five games over his first three seasons before breaking through in 2023. Since then, McKivitz has become one of the most durable and consistent players on San Francisco’s offense.