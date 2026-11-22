There’s no game that fans are anticipating more in Week 11 than Sunday night’s NFC showdown between the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) and Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in Mexico City.

Both teams arrived on Saturday, and the game will take place at Azteca Stadium with the top spot in the conference at stake.

NFL Makes Sudden Change to 49ers-Vikings

When the NFL takes a game overseas, it sometimes has to adapt to different circumstances. That’s exactly what’s happening Sunday.

The NFL added six minutes to halftime to give players and coaches more time to get from the locker rooms to the field. The teams will use locker rooms outside the stadium, so they have a longer trip back for the second half.

The NFL has added 6 minutes to the halftime of the 49ers – Vikings game due to how long it will take the players to get to and from the locker rooms since they are located OUTSIDE of the stadium 🎥: @FOS https://t.co/jOcgUoHhAH — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) November 22, 2026

Front Office Sports Breaks Down Reasoning

Front Office Sports broke down the exact reasoning behind this decision ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“The NFL is adding six minutes to this Sunday night’s halftime because the locker room’s are too small to fit an NFL team. So this Sunday we have a game between the 49ers and the Vikings in Mexico City at the Azteca. And it is the first international game for Sunday Night Football,” FOS posted on a social media video.

“It holds a capacity of 87,000 people… but the problem is the Azteca is built for soccer and really soccer only. And the locker rooms only hold 25 to 30 people… so the NFL went to the stadium, looked at the locker rooms and said yeah this is unfortunately not going to work. So what the NFL had to do to fix this problem is build two separate locker rooms outside of the stadium.

“And those locker rooms are totally legit… now the problem with these locker rooms is they are so far away from the field they had to have to add time to halftime. They had to add six more minutes bringing the total to 19 minutes.”

The NFL is adding six minutes to SNF’s Vikings-49ers halftime, here’s why. https://t.co/yBrNc8XKmA — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 22, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Both teams will have to deal with the higher elevation, and each prepared for it this week. The 49ers practiced all week in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

San Francisco has also played at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City twice before, first in 2005 and again in 2022. Several players from that 2022 roster remain with the team today.

As for the Vikings, Sunday night’s game will mark their first trip to Mexico City.