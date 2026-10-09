49ers Cut Ties With Former Second-Round Pick Before Seahawks Game

The San Francisco 49ers may have the worst luck with injuries of any team in the NFL, particularly at the wide receiver position.

Ricky Pearsall is out for the seasons after having surgery to repair his PCL. Rookie sensation De’Zhaun Stribling is out until at least 10 weeks after tearing his deltoid in the season opener. Demarcus Robinson is out long-term with a high-ankle sprain.

Christian Kirk has been on injured reserve since the preseason, and Mike Evans has been battling a serious rib injury for the last few weeks. San Francisco continued its wide receiver edition of musical chairs this week, making multiple roster moves.

49ers Part Ways With Former Second-Round WR

After Evans suffered his rib injury initially a few weeks back, the 49ers began looking to add some more WR depth.

In addition to signing six-time 1,000-yard wideout Brandin Cooks, the team also reunited with former second-round receiver Dante Pettis. However, Pettis’ second 49ers stint was short-lived after he suffered an injury during practice that landed him on IR, prompting the team to move on from him after just one week.

“The #49ers released Dante Pettis from injured reserve with an injury settlement, per @AaronWilson_NFL,” @OurSF49ers posted on X.

Pettis has bounced around the NFL. He’s had stints with the 49ers, Giants, Chicago Bears, and New Orleans Saints. He’s totaled 92 catches, 1,231 yards, and 13 touchdowns across 66 games.

San Francisco also signed former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith to its practice squad. He’ll take Pettis’ place and could be a candidate for game day elevation to the 53-man roster.

49ers Make More Roster Moves Before Seahawks Clash

Pettis wasn’t the only player the 49ers cut ties with this week.

On Friday, San Francisco also released defensive lineman Ogbo Okoronkwo to make room for 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams, who’s presumably ready to be activated off the PUP list. Williams tore his ACL last season and will likely make his season debut against Seattle.

Getting Williams back is a big boost for the 49ers defense, which is dealing with some injury concerns elsewhere, highlighted by the absence of star pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who’s dealing with a calf injury.

Cornerback Upton Stout, who’s dealing with a shoulder injury, didn’t participate in Friday’s practice, leaving his status for Week 5 in doubt. Safety Marques Sigle was a non-participant in Thursday’s practice and it doesn’t seem he’ll be ready to play by Sunday.

Defensive tackle James Thompson has been dealing with a high-ankle sprain. He got some work on the side field Friday, signaling he’s unlikely to play this weekend.