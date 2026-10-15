49ers’ Deebo Samuel Shares Update Amid Injury Recovery

The San Francisco 49ers lost wide receiver Deebo Samuel to a hamstring strain during Sunday’s 32-29 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Monday that Samuel would miss time, at least a couple weeks.

San Francisco is 5-0. The wins keep coming. So do the injuries.

On Tuesday, Samuel broke his silence with an Instagram post.

What Samuel Posted

Samuel shared a reflective photo of himself on Instagram with a caption that carried weight.

“I Know God Give His Toughest Battles To His toughest Soldiers 🔒,” Samuel wrote.

Samuel has been through this cycle before. It was not a timeline or a medical update. Simply a message that he’s putting the work in, and he’d be battling to get back on the field soon.

Teammate Ricky Pearsall, sidelined with his own injury, responded underneath. “Facts brudda ! He preparing you for something greater !” Pearsall wrote. Two receivers on the sideline, lifting each other up. That says something about this locker room.

What the 49ers Face Without Him

The 49ers receiving corps is running on fumes.

Samuel joins Pearsall, Demarcus Robinson, De’Zhaun Stribling, and Christian Kirk as receivers who have missed time this season.

Mike Evans has carried the passing game through fractured ribs. Brandin Cooks, Jacob Cowing, and Jordan Watkins are the only other healthy options on the active roster.

Still, 49ers HC Shanahan expressed confidence in what the team has available.

“I think we have enough,” Shanahan said.

Final Word for the 49ers

Samuel has been here before. The injuries come. The recoveries follow. Every time, he finds his way back.

The post was not about when he returns. It was about how he handles the wait.

Monday night against the Washington Commanders will come and go without him. The mindset is already locked in for what comes after.