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49ers Get Defensive Boost Ahead of Falcons Game

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San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan during an NFL game.
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The San Francisco 49ers will be without Nick Bosa again on Sunday when they visit the Atlanta Falcons. The All-Pro pass rusher did not practice all week and was ruled out by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who said Bosa felt discomfort in a workout shortly after his public comments about being ready to return.

The 49ers are managing without their most disruptive defender. They have been for most of the season. But one piece of the defensive front that has helped fill that void will be available Sunday.

Per Shanahan, Mykel Williams has been cleared off the injury report and will play against Atlanta.

What Williams Has Shown

Williams dealt with a knee issue this week that left his status uncertain heading into the weekend. His removal from the injury report means the 49ers will have him in the rotation for a game where the pass rush will be critical against a Falcons offense that has found its footing since Michael Penix Jr.’s return from injury.

Williams recorded his first sack of the season in Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders, getting to Jayden Daniels on a third-down play that stalled a drive. It was his second game back from the knee issue, and the production arrived at a time when the 49ers needed every bit of pressure they could generate.

The defensive line has responded to Bosa’s absence with a collective effort that has exceeded expectations. The 49ers have 15 sacks through six games. The defense finished with the fewest sacks in the league last year. Bosa’s torn ACL in Week 3 was a major reason why.

GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders throws a pass against Mykel Williams #98 of the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of the game at Levi’s Stadium on October 19, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Bosa Situation

Shanahan said that Nick Bosa was “a little too optimistic” when he told reporters he would definitely play in Week 7. The workout that followed produced unexpected soreness that gave the coaching staff pause.

The 49ers were not willing to push it with a road game on Sunday. Bosa has not played since Week 2. The bye week in Week 8 gives him additional time to recover, and the expectation is that Week 9 remains the realistic target for his return.

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals
GettyGLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 05: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers on the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

What Else the 49ers Have Available

Beyond Williams, the 49ers will also have Christian Kirk available for his season debut after practicing fully all week.

Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel have both been ruled out. Safety Siran Neal and cornerback Upton Stout are listed as questionable.

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Houston Texans v New England Patriots
GettyChristian Kirk is set for his 49ers debut. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Final Word for the 49ers

The 49ers are 6-0 without Bosa. The pass rush has found ways to produce without him. Williams being available adds another body to a rotation that has carried the defense through a stretch where reinforcements have been scarce.

Atlanta presents a test. Bijan Robinson leads the NFL in yards from scrimmage. Penix has stabilized the offense since his return. The 49ers will need their defensive front to keep performing the way it has over the past two weeks.

Williams is ready. The rest of the group will need to be too.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA, MLB and NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, San Francisco 49ers, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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49ers Get Defensive Boost Ahead of Falcons Game

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