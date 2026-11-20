The San Francisco 49ers will be in Mexico City on Sunday night for the biggest game of their season so far. The Minnesota Vikings are waiting, with first place in the NFC at stake.

Brock Purdy arrives in the middle of the best stretch of his career. He threw for 389 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He has posted the highest passer rating against the blitz of any quarterback in the NFL this season. His QBR ranks second in the league.

Ahead of Sunday’s primetime matchup, Purdy addressed something specific about how his game has evolved this season.

Purdy Identified What Changed

Purdy said he went back to the film from previous seasons and noticed a pattern he wanted to fix.

“I think I’ve watched some film and stuff, and there’s been some opportunities over the years where I’m quick to get out of the pocket and I’m thinking about making a play with my legs and running,” Purdy said. “And now it’s like, ‘You’re a quarterback, obviously you don’t pass the line of scrimmage, keep your eyes up and there’s plays to be made still.’ More than anything try and be more efficient as a passer.”

The shift is subtle but significant. Purdy has trained himself to stay patient and look for throwing windows on the move. The 74-yard touchdown to Christian McCaffrey against Dallas was the clearest example. Purdy was ready to run, felt McCaffrey open, and delivered.

What Shanahan Said

Head coach Kyle Shanahan sees it every week.

“I just feel Brock plays the right way. He just truly plays the position,” Shanahan said. “He keeps a clear mind and just plays each play one at a time and does what he’s supposed to do.”

General manager John Lynch echoed that assessment.

“Brock can play on time and rhythm, and he can also create and make things happen,” Lynch said. “He’s playing at an incredibly high level.”

Final Word for the 49ers

Sunday night’s matchup is built to test exactly what Purdy described. The Vikings defense has built its identity around pressure. The pocket will collapse. The rush will come.

The difference this season is that Purdy has taught himself what to do when it does. Keep the eyes up. Stay behind the line. Find the throw. Minnesota will be the biggest stage yet to prove the growth is real.