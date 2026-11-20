San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk turned 30 on Wednesday, but it wasn’t much of a celebration.

The veteran wideout used his birthday post on Instagram to reveal that he recently had surgery on his right meniscus. Among the photos was a shot of his freshly stitched-up knee.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the news on Thursday.

“#49ers WR Christian Kirk, who was placed on Injured Reserve two weeks ago for the second time this season, recently underwent meniscus surgery,” Rapoport posted on X.

However, it was Kirk’s message to fans that stood out the most.

Christian Kirk Posts Heartfelt Message About ‘Unfair’ Season

Kirk didn’t pull any punches about how tough this season has been.

“Turned 30 today,” Kirk wrote on Instagram. “Can’t lie it came at the perfect time. Grateful for my loved ones and everyone who reached out, means more than you know. This year has been the hardest of my career.. no other way to put it.

“But football just like life, can be unfair. I’ve never cheated the game. And always put in more work than what is required. That’s what hurts the most when these things happen. I know God’s not done with me yet, and I can’t wait to show the next version of myself. ‘Pray for the bear.’”

Several of his 49ers teammates jumped into the comments.

“Happy birthday man!!!” tight end George Kittle wrote.

“Happy Birthday young man🙏🏾🤞🏾” added linebacker Fred Warner.

Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who is out for the season after PCL surgery, also chimed in: “Happy bday family! Rejoice in the suffering for the name.”

There’s no timeline for Kirk’s return yet. He didn’t say whether he had a partial meniscectomy or a full meniscus repair. Consequently, that will decide how long he’s out, according to RotoWire.

Christian Kirk’s Injury Luck Has Been Brutal

It’s easy to understand why Kirk called this the hardest year of his career.

The 49ers signed him to a one-year, $6 million contract in March to be their primary slot receiver. But he strained his calf in the first week of training camp and opened the season on IR.

He finally made his 49ers debut in Week 7, playing 20 offensive snaps in a 29-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn’t record a catch. Then the knee went.

Kirk was limited in practice coming out of the Week 8 bye, and head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed it was his meniscus. San Francisco placed him back on IR on Nov. 7.

“We’re not sure yet — still trying to decide,” Shanahan said at the time when asked if Kirk needed surgery.

That’s now been answered.

It’s also not the first time injuries have derailed one of Kirk’s seasons. A broken collarbone ended his 2024 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8. And in 2025, he was limited to 13 games with the Houston Texans.

With Kirk out, the 49ers acquired Keenan Allen from the Indianapolis Colts for a 2027 sixth-round pick on Nov. 10. Their receiving corps hasn’t been healthy all year either, with Mike Evans hoping to return for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

Kirk will have to miss at least two more games on IR.