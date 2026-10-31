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San Francisco 49ers Eyeing Another Trade After DeForest Buckner Deal

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers made a blockbuster trade during their bye week when they acquired defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts.

San Francisco gave up a fourth-round pick for Buckner, who’s on an expiring deal. The move bolsters the team’s defensive front as the 49ers also hope to get Nick Bosa back from injury in Week 9 when they return to the field.

Now, the question is whether the 49ers and general manager John Lynch believe they’ve done enough ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline. According to Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the answer appears to be no.

49ers Eyeing Another Trade

In a lengthy column covering trade rumors and NFL news around the league, Jones reported that the 49ers are still sniffing around the trade market in search of wide receiver help.

“The San Francisco 49ers traded for Buckner, and they might not be done; San Francisco is still sniffing around for wide receiver help,” Jones reported.

The 49ers are currently dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position, and several notable names could potentially become available depending on what Lynch is willing to spend.

Two wide receivers in particular have surfaced as possible trade candidates: Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Josh Downs of the Colts.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco lost its first game of the season last weekend against the Atlanta Falcons, dropping to 6-1 on the year.

Still, the team’s biggest concern comes down to injuries. In Week 6, the 49ers had just four active wide receivers, with veterans Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel sidelined. They also had notable players like rookie De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson on injured reserve.

Fortunately, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that the team could welcome back seven injured players for Week 9. That group includes Samuel, Evans and possibly Robinson, which would give the offense a major boost.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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