The San Francisco 49ers have built one of the most productive backfields in the NFL this season. Christian McCaffrey remains the engine. Rookie Kaelon Black has emerged as a legitimate complement, powering through defenders for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys last week.

San Francisco is 8-1 and heads to Mexico City on Sunday night for a primetime showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. The backfield has not been a concern. But a name that has been absent all season showed up at Thursday’s practice in a notable development.

Running Back Could Return Soon

Running back Isaac Guerendo was spotted doing work on the side during the session, per Nick Wagoner.

Guerendo has not played this season. He suffered a torn pectoral during an offseason lifting session in May and has been on the reserve/PUP list since training camp. Thursday marked the first visible sign of progress toward a return.

The running back was a fourth-round pick in 2024 and flashed as a rookie before his role shrank in 2025, when he was used primarily on special teams as a kick returner. The 49ers signaled the direction of their backfield when they selected Black in the third round of the 2026 draft while Guerendo was still recovering.

The path back to offensive touches is narrow. McCaffrey and Black have established themselves as the primary options, and the production has been there. McCaffrey posted 223 total yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. Black’s physical running style has earned him a consistent role.

Where Guerendo Could Fit

The most realistic avenue for Guerendo may be on special teams. The 49ers have not had a steady presence in the return game this season, with Jacob Cowing nearly mishandling a punt against the Cowboys.

Guerendo’s speed and open-field ability made him a natural fit as a kick returner during his rookie year. If he can get healthy, that role could be his way back onto the field.

Final Word for the 49ers

Guerendo is not close to game action yet. Side work at practice is a step, not a destination. But after missing the entire season, any movement forward is worth noting.

The 49ers will take their time, and the backfield is in good hands. When Guerendo is ready, the question will be where he fits, not whether the team needs him.