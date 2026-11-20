The San Francisco 49ers will soon be on their way to Mexico City for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

And the expectation is that veteran wide receiver Mike Evans will be traveling with them.

However, his status for Sunday remains undecided. He’s missed the last three games but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport Provides Update on Evans

Appearing on SportsCenter Friday morning, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport gave the latest injury update on Evans, and it seems like there’s a lot of optimism that he’ll be able to make his return on Sunday.

Rapoport noted that there’s a “real chance” Evans will be able to rejoin the 49ers offense, which could certainly use him against a Vikings defense that’s currently the best in the NFL.

“San Francisco 49ers got very good news for their star receiver in Mike Evans in Colorado where they’re actually training for their high-altitude Mexico City game,” Rapoport said. “For the first time in several weeks, Mike Evans did practice dealing with that Achilles tendinitis. That is a good sign that he at least has a real chance to play for the 49ers. A big lift there.”

From @SportsCenter: The very latest, injury-wise, on #49ers WR Mike Evans, #Chiefs RB Ken Walker, and #Bucs QB Baker Mayfield. https://t.co/7W20s8L7du — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2026

What Brock Purdy Saw From Evans in Practice

Following Thursday’s practice, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was asked how Evans looked, as the 49ers have elected to be extremely cautious with the 13-year veteran to ensure he’s fully healthy before returning.

According to Purdy, Evans looked like his same old self during the limited time he spent on the field.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said. “He looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year. Obviously for me, I’m extremely encouraged by it. Gonna go back and watch the film to see how it all looked. Just my initial thoughts, he looked great out there.”