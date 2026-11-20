The San Francisco 49ers have another new name on the injury report. Running back Jordan James was listed as limited with a calf injury on Thursday, per Kyle Posey of Niners Nation. Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings is in Mexico City.

Jordan James Appears on the Injury Report

James was a new entry on the report. Thursday has become a day when a fresh injury shows up for San Francisco, and this time it is a calf.

The team has not said how serious it is. All we know is that he was limited, not out.

Where Jordan James Fits for the San Francisco 49ers

James matters for what he does in the return game. He began Week 10 as one of the kickoff returners, and he lined up deep alongside Jacob Cowing.

That is a role the 49ers will want to keep filled on the road against Minnesota. Field position matters in a game like this one. His practice status on Friday will be worth watching.

The Rest of the 49ers Report

There was good news elsewhere. Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams were full participants after a rest day.

Quarterback Mac Jones did not practice because of an illness. He had been limited on Wednesday.

Mike Evans also moved in the right direction. The wide receiver was limited with an Achilles injury after being upgraded from earlier in the week. It is not clear yet if he can play on Sunday, but Brock Purdy liked what he saw.

“I thought he looked great,” Purdy said, per Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “Looked just like good ol’ Mike from what I’ve been throwing to him all year.”

What’s Next for the San Francisco 49ers

The final injury report of the week will give a better picture. If James is out, the 49ers will need to decide who handles kickoffs in Mexico City. If Evans plays, it would be a big boost for Purdy and the offense.

Either way, the final injury report of the week should show where things stand before the 49ers head into the Vikings game.