The San Francisco 49ers are 8-1 and rolling out the oldest roster in the NFL by average age.

Mike Evans returned to limited practice Thursday, signaling he could be available for Sunday night’s primetime matchup with the Minnesota Vikings after missing three games with Achilles tendinitis. If he suits up, the 49ers’ offensive skill group will be together for the first time since Keenan Allen was traded to San Francisco before the deadline.

George Kittle looked around at the 49ers group and had one reaction. He also had one very specific question.

What Kittle Said

Kittle surveyed the 49ers veteran-loaded offense and landed on a hilarious two-word response.

“Unc City,” Kittle said.

“You had Christian at running back, Juice at fullback, Keenan and Mike, and then me,” Kittle said. “And I was like, hell yeah, we got this. This is awesome.”

Christian McCaffrey is 30. Kyle Juszczyk is 35. Allen is 34. Evans is 33. Kittle is 33. The experience level is not just deep. It is rare.

But Kittle’s first order of business when Allen walked into the building had nothing to do with the playbook.

“I asked Mike if they had beef still,” Kittle admitted.

The question traced back to a 2020 exchange on social media when Allen publicly declared he was a better receiver than Evans. Evans fired back. The internet remembered. Kittle needed to know.

Allen put it to rest during Cowboys week.

“We squashed it a long time ago,” Allen said. “Everybody wants to bring it back up obviously, but Mike’s a hell of a player. He’s probably better than me at this point.”

What the Full Group Could Look Like

Evans’ return would give Brock Purdy every weapon the 49ers envisioned when they built this roster. Evans led the team in receiving yards per game before the Achilles issue sidelined him. Allen produced five receptions for 61 yards in his first game wearing a 49ers uniform. Kittle continues to lead the team in total receiving yards.

The Vikings present the toughest defensive test of the season. Having Evans back alongside Allen, Kittle, McCaffrey, and Juszczyk gives Purdy and head coach Kyle Shanahan options that no other offense in the league can match.

Final Word for the 49ers

Kittle’s nickname captured something real. The 49ers are not building toward anything. They are built. The veterans are here, the production is there, and the chemistry is forming fast.

Sunday night in Mexico City is the stage. If Evans returns, the full version of Unc City takes the field for the first time. The Vikings will be the first team to see what it looks like.