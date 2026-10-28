49ers’ George Kittle Sends Message to Travis Kelce After Historic Announcement

When discussing the most accomplished tight ends currently playing in the NFL, the conversation starts with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle.

Kittle is in his 10th NFL season, while Kelce is in his 14th. Kelce is also coming off a historic accomplishment during the Chiefs’ Sunday night loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Kelce Makes NFL History

Entering Sunday night, Kelce needed just 35 yards to surpass Tony Gonzalez and become the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards by a tight end, including the regular season and postseason.

He finished the game with four receptions for 44 yards, moving to the top of the receiving yards list. He also climbed to fifth on the NFL’s all-time receptions list, surpassing Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison.

On Tuesday, “Tight End University,” which Kelce and Kittle co-founded, celebrated the milestone on Instagram.

“History looks good on you, Trav. Travis Kelce now holds the record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history, including regular season and postseason. Shoutout to one of our founding fathers!”

Kittle was among those who congratulated Kelce on the historic achievement. The two have built a strong friendship throughout their careers while establishing themselves as two of the NFL’s top tight ends.

The 49ers star shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote, “Congrats [Travis],” while tagging Kelce’s account.

Congratulations Pour In for Kelce

Beyond Kittle, NFL fans also congratulated Kelce on adding another accomplishment to his already Hall of Fame-worthy resume.

“The best. Congratulations,” one fan said.

Someone else added, “Travis Kelce is the greatest NFL tight end of all time and it’s not even close!”

Another person wrote, “Hell yeah! Respect where deserved!!!”

“Congratulations, Travis, you are amazing,” a fan shared.

One more fan commented, “About time you guys recognize him!!!”