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49ers Get Big Injury News on WR Deebo Samuel After Loss to Falcons

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 11: Deebo Samuel Sr. #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 17, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the NFL season on Sunday when they fell 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons.

San Francisco sits at 6-1 overall and remain in first place in the NFC West. They now enter their Week 8 bye, which comes at the perfect time.

They’ve dealt with a string of injuries and had only four active wide receivers on Sunday. Those absences took a toll, as San Francisco committed four turnovers, including two interceptions by quarterback Brock Purdy.

49ers Get Big Injury News on Star WR

On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media and provided important injury updates before the team heads into its bye week.

One update concerned veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained a few weeks ago against the Seattle Seahawks.

According to Shanahan, Samuel is one of seven players with a good chance to return in Week 9 when the 49ers take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Other notable players Shanahan mentioned as potential returnees include Mike Evans, Nick Bosa and Demarcus Robinson, all of whom would be major additions for the second half of the season.

Samuel’s 2026 Season With 49ers

After spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers, Samuel departed and spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders before returning to San Francisco this offseason.

He had a resurgence before going down with the hamstring injury. Across four games, he hauled in 16 of his 20 targets for 206 receiving yards and three touchdowns, averaging 12.9 yards per reception. He also recorded nine carries for 78 yards as Shanahan continued to find ways to maximize his talent.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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49ers Get Big Injury News on WR Deebo Samuel After Loss to Falcons

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