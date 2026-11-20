The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) in a massive NFC showdown on Sunday night in Mexico City.

For the most part, both teams seem to be trending in the right direction health-wise, with just a few players continuing to miss time due to injuries.

On Friday, both teams provided updates on the injury front, and the 49ers now know a little more about which Minnesota players won’t be available Sunday.

Vikings Rule Out 2 Players Against 49ers

Minnesota released its injury report Friday, revealing that only two players have officially been ruled out.

One is wide receiver Jordan Addison, as head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated earlier this week. Addison recently underwent thumb surgery. The Vikings also announced that quarterback Kyler Murray will miss Sunday’s game.

With Murray out due to a lingering hamstring issue, Carson Wentz will serve as Kirk Cousins’ backup, while Max Brosmer will handle the emergency third-string role.

The Vikings also listed cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and safety Jay Ward as questionable.

Final #Vikings injury report OUT: WR Jordan Addison and QB Kyler Murray QUESTIONABLE: CB Isaiah Rodgers and S Jay Ward https://t.co/c0rANSvTNV — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 20, 2026

One notable change on the Vikings’ injury report that the 49ers will take notice of is that the team removed starting tight end T.J. Hockenson. After missing last week’s game, he’ll rejoin the offense, which is a big addition considering how Minnesota uses him on the field.

Looking at the 49ers’ Injuries

The biggest name 49ers fans are monitoring ahead of Sunday is veteran wide receiver Mike Evans, who has missed three straight games with Achilles tendinitis.

However, Evans practiced in a limited capacity Thursday and appears likely to do the same Friday. Head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that the team listed him as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

San Francisco is expected to make a decision on Evans’ status at some point Saturday. Outside of Evans, defensive backs Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green appear to be in a good spot to play. Backup QB Mac Jones is also dealing with an illness, but there’s been no indication that he’ll miss Sunday’s game.