The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for a massive Sunday night showdown in Mexico City against the Minnesota Vikings, with just one game separating the two teams in the NFC playoff race.

Whoever escapes with a win Sunday night will not only move to at least a tie for first place in the conference but also hold the tiebreaker over the other team. That could carry a ton of weight if both teams go on to win their divisions and secure top-four seeds in the playoff bracket.

Yet, for now, the 49ers are solely focused on this week’s matchup. To prepare, the team decided to spend the entire week practicing in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where players can acclimate to the high altitude they’ll face in Mexico City.

Brock Purdy Backs 49ers’ Decision

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Purdy was asked about the importance of the 49ers’ decision to leave their own facilities this week and spend time practicing in Colorado, which he fully supported and has already noticed a difference while practicing at the higher altitude.

“It’s a real thing. I think it’s been nice to be here, practice and get some workouts in. Even just obviously doing meetings and just living here for a week. It’s been a real thing that we’ve had to adjust to, and I’m glad that we’re here,” Purdy said.

“I think it’s the right move, for sure. Obviously, Mexico City is going to be in a higher elevation than this, but overall, it’s going to be tough for everybody. We’re not living in it year-round or anything like that, so I don’t know. It’s going to be a part of the game for sure. Obviously, I didn’t play, but just warming up and being there in the game, seeing guys come off the field and seeing them pretty exhausted.

“It’s a real thing and I think we’re all ready for it. For me, I remember those kinds of things, so I’ve just got to be on top of it and prepare for it.”

Brock Purdy believes that going to Colorado Springs for altitude training was the right move by the 49ers: “It’s a real thing. I think it’s been nice to be here, practice and get some workouts in. Even just obviously doing meetings and just living here for a week. It’s been a real thing that we’ve had to adjust to, and I’m glad that we’re here. I think it’s the right move, for sure. Obviously, Mexico City is going to be in a higher elevation than this, but overall, it’s going to be tough for everybody. We’re not living in it year-round or anything like that, so I don’t know. It’s going to be a part of the game for sure. Obviously, I didn’t play, but just warming up and being there in the game, seeing guys come off the field and seeing them pretty exhausted. It’s a real thing and I think we’re all ready for it. For me, I remember those kinds of things, so I’ve just got to be on top of it and prepare for it.” — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 20, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Sunday’s matchup will literally be the definition of fire and ice.

The 49ers bring a high-powered offense led by Brock Purdy, which just erupted for 46 points last week. Meanwhile, Minnesota brings the NFL’s best defense, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who loves to blitz opposing quarterbacks and make them uncomfortable. So far, that approach has worked.

That’s why this matchup really could go either way and easily stands as the best game of the week in the NFL.