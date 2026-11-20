San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has checked nearly every box in his 10 seasons with the team.

He’s been to two Super Bowls, made six playoff appearances, and he has five seasons with 10 or more wins.

But one milestone has always escaped him: Coach of the Year.

Shanahan has finished as the runner-up twice, and he finished fifth in last season’s AP voting after guiding an injury-ravaged roster to a 12-5 record and a Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel took home the hardware instead.

However, those running NFL front offices aren’t waiting until February to give Shanahan his due this time.

NFL Execs Name Kyle Shanahan Midseason Coach of the Year

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer polled 27 NFL execsAlbert Breer polled 27 NFL execs for his annual midseason awards.

The group included 15 general managers, along with assistant GMs, player personnel VPs and directors, and pro scouting directors.

And the Coach of the Year voting wasn’t particularly close. Shanahan ran away with the award with 15 votes.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen finished a distant second (5.5), followed by Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken (4), Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady (1), Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores (1), and New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh (0.5).

“This one is pretty easy to explain,” Breer wrote. “Starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall have played only 21 snaps this year, all by Stribling in the season opener. Mike Evans just missed his third game. Nick Bosa missed five games. Deebo Samuel missed three.

“Alfred Collins has missed the whole year. And yet, the Niners have mostly steamrolled their way to an 8–1 record that shows a smart, savvy team leveraged by detail-oriented systems—turning the age of the roster’s core into a strength.

“Health remains a question for the Niners. But because of Shanahan and his staff, whether the players on hand will be maximized is not in question.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy also picked up one MVP vote. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow won the award with 22.

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Has Done More With Less



The 49ers have the NFC’s best record (8-1) and Shanahan has gotten them there with a severely depleted roster.

Starting receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Ricky Pearsall have played a combined 21 snaps this season — all of them by Stribling in the season opener. Mike Evans has missed a few games with a slew of injuries. Defensive end Nick Bosa has missed five games, wide receiver Deebo Samuel has missed three, and defensive lineman Alfred Collins hasn’t played at all.

Still, the offense hasn’t skipped a beat. San Francisco ranks in the top two in points per game (31.2), yards per play (6.66), and success rate (59.4%), according to The Associated Press.

That was on full display in Week 10, when the 49ers racked up 584 yards in a 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys. That’s the most yards the Cowboys have ever allowed at home. Purdy threw touchdowns of 74 and 66 yards to running back Christian McCaffrey, and Samuel added a 70-yard score on a reverse.

According to Breer, the only real question for the 49ers is health. He has no doubts that Shanahan’s staff is getting the most out of the players it has.

It’s even more impressive considering how Shanahan’s year started.

He broke his nose, three ribs, and his hand, needed more than 40 stitches in his face, and suffered a severe concussion after a July 14 car crash near his Northern California home, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Nick Wagoner. He was limited at the start of training camp as a result.

Shanahan’s next test is a big one. The 49ers face the 7-2 Vikings on Sunday night in Mexico City, with the top spot in the NFC on the line.