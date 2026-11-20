The San Francisco 49ers (8-1) will soon be on their way to Mexico City for a massive Sunday night game on NBC against the Minnesota Vikings (7-2).

For the 49ers, this will be their offense’s biggest test yet. The Vikings defense, led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, allows just 14 points per game and has recorded 37 sacks as a team.

However, you could say the same thing about the Vikings defense. Facing a 49ers offense led by star quarterback Brock Purdy will be its biggest challenge so far this season, as Purdy continues to play at an MVP level.

Steve Young Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

NFL and 49ers legend Steve Young made his weekly appearance on KNBR Thursday evening.

Young was asked about what he’s seen from Purdy, particularly his ability to escape the pocket and make plays like he did multiple times last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, when the 49ers offense erupted for 46 points.

“What I love is, we talked about this last year I want to say, I encouraged Brock to expand his game with his legs and… I feel like he’s quicker. I think he’s faster as well and I think he’s using it in a very heady Brock Purdy way,” Young said.

“His presence as he leaves the pocket, it feels like everybody is scrambling and he’s just setting you up. And I think that makes it even better.”

The gang is back! Copes, D Pop & Steve are at it again! Today at 4:50. Watch here ⬇️

https://t.co/CEmIUwzgKD https://t.co/HxlfYKagR3 — KNBR (@KNBR) November 20, 2026

When discussing the Vikings’ elite blitzing defense, Young sounded confident that Purdy would be ready. However, he’ll need to get the ball out quickly and avoid letting Minnesota’s defense consistently apply pressure.

“That feeds into Brock’s strengths. Look at his stats against the blitz. They’re very good because he’s ready,” Young added. “He’s like, ‘Bro, bring it. I’ve got an answer.’ And the thing no one has an answer for, by the way, is when they bring a blitz and get to you. That’s when quarterbacking gets super tough. That’s why the Vikings are hard to deal with, because they start knocking you down, and then you don’t have a lot of answers. So that’s what we’ve got to avoid.”

Purdy’s Stats in 2026 Against the Blitz

Flores wants to tee off on Purdy and get him behind the chains. If Minnesota’s defense can consistently put the 49ers in those situations, San Francisco could be in trouble unless its own defense can also muck up the game and keep the score low.

But as Young mentioned, Purdy has been very good against the blitz this season.

He has posted a 135.2 passer rating with 11 touchdowns and 11.1 yards per attempt against the blitz. He’s also completing 69.6% of his passes when pressured.