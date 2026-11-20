The San Francisco 49ers are headed south of the border for what’s shaping up to be the NFL’s Game of the Year against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in Mexico City.

Whether the 49ers will have their best wide receiver against the Vikings remains to be seen.

“49ers WR Mike Evans is questionable and HC Kyle Shanahan said they’ll make a decision on his status tomorrow after they see how he responds to his work in practice this week,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Evans has missed the last 3 games with Achilles tendinitis. The 49ers have been practicing in Colorado Springs this week to acclimate to Mexico City’s elevation ahead of kickoff.

“49ers are listing WR Mike Evans as questionable for Sunday against the Vikings,” ESPN’s Nick Wagoner wrote on his official X account on Friday. “Coach Kyle Shanahan said team will see how he is at Saturday walkthrough and after the week of practice before deciding his game status.”

“49ers WR Mike Evans (Achilles) is questionable with a real chance to go,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X.

Evans Finally Back on Practice Field for 49ers

Thursday’s practice in Colorado Springs was the first time Evans has been on the field since he hurt himself in a Week 6 win over the Washington Commanders on October 19.

Evans is in his first season with the 49ers after spending 12 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including an NFL-record 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons to start his career.

In the six games he’s played for the 49ers, Evans has been dominant, with 29 receptions for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns.

49ers Paid Big Money for Evans in Free Agency

The 49ers took a big swing in free agency with Evans, signing him to a 3-year, $42.5 million contract on March 9 despite the fact he missed 9 games for the Buccaneers in 2025 with a variety of injuries.

If anything, injuries have been the thing that’s defined Evans in recent years — he missed 3 games in 2024 with a hamstring injury.

“There has been a lot of hand-wringing here over Mike Evans and what some have perceived to be the indefinite nature of his return timeline,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “At least to me, it’s long been obvious that the 49ers have been managing him to be ready for the biggest games. Those weren’t the Raiders or Cowboys, two terrible defenses. But the Vikings and Seahawks — those are two ‘Evans might be necessary’ games. After that, perhaps the 49ers can manage Evans some more. But their goal should be to have him ready and at the fullest possible capacity for the biggest games — and those will be headlined by the postseason.”