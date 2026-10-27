49ers Get Major Trade Update After Seahawks Land Colts Star Quenton Nelson

The San Francisco 49ers just watched their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks get significantly better on Tuesday afternoon.

Seattle became the first team to make a major splash ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, reportedly acquiring Indianapolis Colts six-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick.

Whether Nelson was ever in the mix for the 49ers remains unknown. However, San Francisco clearly has some holes it could address, and a move could be coming fairly soon.

49ers Get Major Trade Update

Following the Nelson-to-Seattle move, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz posted that league-wide expectations are for the 49ers to be the next team to strike on the trade market.

San Francisco could desperately use an interior pass rusher, and the Colts have one in DeForest Buckner, who is playing on an expiring deal.

“League wide expectation is the 49ers will respond next after the Seahawks acquisition of Quenton Nelson,” Schultz reported. “The NFC West is about to heat up in a big way.”

League wide expectation is the #49ers will respond next after the #Seahawks acquisition of Quenton Nelson. The NFC West is about to heat up in a big way. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 27, 2026

NFL Fans Urge 49ers to Land Buckner

With the Colts potentially becoming sellers after the Nelson trade, expectations are growing that Buckner could be moved ahead of Nov. 10. The 49ers also look like a natural fit for what they need on their defensive line.

“The 49ers need to get DeForest Buckner ASAP,” a fan posted.

Someone else wrote, “It only makes sense for the 49ers to trade for DeForest Buckner. The front office knows what they’re getting in the player, he’s a veteran, he’s a fit in Raheem’s defense, and he shouldn’t be too costly — pick wise.”

Another person said, “Quenton Nelson being flipped for a 3rd and change makes Buckner’s price clearer and potentially realistically a bargain.”

“We are getting him. It’s just a matter of time,” one more person commented.

Buckner’s NFL Career

Now in his 11th NFL season, Buckner has spent the last seven seasons with the Colts. However, he began his career with the 49ers, playing his first four seasons in San Francisco.

He understands the team’s culture and could fit right back in, even after spending seven years away.

Buckner also remains highly productive. He already has 4.0 sacks this season and has totaled 75.5 sacks across his career, along with 683 tackles, 101 tackles for loss and 31 forced fumbles.