49ers GM Announces Injury Update on WR Mike Evans Ahead of Falcons Game

The San Francisco 49ers are thriving at 6-0 entering Sunday’s showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

They’re coming off a 23-17 victory over the Washington Commanders on Monday night and are now one of three remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL.

However, San Francisco is still navigating the injury bug. Veteran wide receiver Mike Evans‘ status for Week 7 is in doubt after he left Monday’s game with an Achilles issue he was already dealing with before kickoff.

Although the injury doesn’t appear serious, 49ers general manager John Lynch discussed Evans’ status during his weekly appearance on KNBR.

Lynch said Evans’ status remains undetermined and noted that he “wouldn’t say it’s not likely” that the wide receiver suits up Sunday.

“I wouldn’t say not likely, I think it’s still TBD,” Lynch said. “We’ve got a couple more days, we’re going to take every bit of those. He’s done a really good job treating this thing and we know of Mike’s toughness… He’s that type of player that you wait and let it play itself out.”

The 49ers have a bye next week, so Evans could get two weeks of rest if the team chooses to sit him. Lynch was asked about that possibility Thursday, as fans have urged San Francisco to rest the veteran wide receiver while the team remains 6-0.

“I absolutely love our fans… There’s gonna be noise, our job is not to focus on the noise but to focus on what we believe is right for our football team and that’s what we continue to do,” Lynch added.

Evans’ Practice Status

Now in his 13th NFL season, Evans has become such a veteran that he doesn’t necessarily need extensive practice time to suit up for a game.

He showed that last week when he barely practiced while managing his ongoing rib injury and Achilles soreness. However, he played Monday night and recorded three receptions for 94 yards before exiting in the second quarter.

Evans didn’t practice Wednesday, and it’s unlikely he’ll do much Thursday either.