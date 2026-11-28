The San Francisco 49ers had a two-week window to make a decision on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk after the NFL reinstated him.

That two-week window expired earlier this week, prompting the 49ers to release Aiyuk. As expected, he cleared waivers and became an unrestricted free agent.

It was the most predictable outcome, as San Francisco had completely moved on from the idea of bringing him back. The organization ultimately followed through on that decision.

However, it didn’t take long for Aiyuk to find a new home. He officially signed with the Washington Commanders’ practice squad on Thursday and has already participated in two practices with his new team as he tries to work his way back into game shape.

49ers GM Breaks Silence on Aiyuk Signing With Commanders

During a sit-down interview with Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk, John Lynch addressed Aiyuk’s quick move to a new team following his messy breakup with San Francisco’s organization.

“I talked earlier about the trust that Kyle and I have,” Lynch said. “I think trust was broken in this relationship on both sides, and at some point, we made a decision that he wasn’t going to play football. That was hard to do because we had great memories and great experiences with Brandon. Brandon’s an incredibly talented football player. I just don’t think it was going to work here anymore. What I’d say now is that I wish him well. We’re focused on our team, and we’ve got a lot to be excited about. That’s where our focus is going to remain.”

Newly extended GM John Lynch joins us on #49ers Game Plan. (Recorded before extent of Brock Purdy’s injury was known.) To watch:

https://t.co/KMEWHI0jNE https://t.co/n9cCF5oTJG — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) November 28, 2026

Looking at Aiyuk’s Time With 49ers

After San Francisco drafted him in 2020, Aiyuk burst onto the scene and seemingly emerged as the team’s premier No. 1 wide receiver.

The 49ers paid him as such in 2024, just weeks before he suffered a season-ending knee injury. He hasn’t played in the NFL since.

From that moment on, drama ensued over how he handled his rehab. He failed to show up at the facility or attend post-op appointments when he was supposed to, leading the 49ers to void nearly $25 million in contract guarantees.

After that, Aiyuk refused to report to the team, took the situation public on social media and requested a trade from the organization.