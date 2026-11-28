The San Francisco 49ers will host the Seattle Seahawks in a massive divisional showdown Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium.

Sunday’s matchup marks the second meeting between the two teams this season after San Francisco beat Seattle 32-29 in their first matchup.

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has already ruled out star quarterback Brock Purdy, putting Mac Jones in line to start.

49ers Rule Out Wide Receiver

Outside of Purdy, several other players have been deemed questionable. However, the only other player ruled out is young wide receiver Jordan Watkins, who has emerged in the 49ers’ offense this season after San Francisco drafted him in the fourth round in 2025.

Watkins is dealing with a groin injury. He has played in eight games this season, started five and caught 13 of his 17 targets for 292 yards and a touchdown.

The list of players listed as questionable includes wide receiver Mike Evans (Achilles), cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder, neck), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (neck), safety Siran Neal (knee, foot) and offensive lineman Austen Pleasants (knee

#49ers WR Jordan Watkins (groin) has been ruled OUT for Sunday against Seattle The following players are Questionable: WR Mike Evans (Achilles)

CB Upton Stout (shoulder, neck)

LB Dre Greenlaw (neck)

S Siran Neal (knee, foot)

OL Austen Pleasants (knee) https://t.co/JZkeRJPUne — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) November 27, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco enters this game in first place in the NFC West and atop the NFC with a 9-1 record.

The only team in the NFL with a better record is the Buffalo Bills, who improved to 10-1 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

As for the Seahawks, Sunday’s matchup is essentially a must-win if they want any chance of catching the 49ers in the division race.

A 49ers win would put San Francisco four games ahead of Seattle while securing the official tiebreaker. The 49ers would also maintain a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Rams, whom they still have to face once more this season.