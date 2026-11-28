Potentially the biggest game on Sunday’s NFL slate will take place at 4:25 p.m. ET when the Seattle Seahawks (6-4) face the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area for a divisional showdown.

It’s a must-win game in several ways for Seattle. A loss would drop the Seahawks to 6-5 and leave them on the outside looking in at the playoff picture. It would also put them firmly out of the race for the division title, as they’d fall four games behind San Francisco, with the 49ers holding the tiebreaker.

The 49ers, however, will be without star quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s dealing with an ankle sprain. That means backup Mac Jones, who’s proven he can be effective as a starter, will get the nod to lead the Niners’ offense.

Who Are the Seahawks Starting at QB vs. 49ers?

Despite Drew Lock’s solid play when he’s had to step in as the starter, including during Seattle’s last two wins, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has remained steadfast that Sam Darnold is this team’s starter when healthy.

So, is Darnold healthy? Yes. The Seahawks officially removed him from the injury report Friday, and he’s in line to return and start Sunday. Lock will move back to the backup role behind him.

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is off the injury report and set to start Sunday vs. San Francisco. https://t.co/rlyzJrQDyW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2026

Darnold started the first meeting against the 49ers this season in Seattle, which San Francisco won 32-29.

He completed 18 of 29 passes for 195 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Seahawks turned the ball over four times collectively in the loss.

Looking at the 49ers

San Francisco has an opportunity to put a chokehold on the NFC West race with a win Sunday.

However, a loss would make things a whole lot more interesting, especially after the Chicago Bears improved to 9-2 on Thanksgiving. The team that secures the NFC’s No. 1 seed will receive a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

And there’s a massive difference between playing in the Bay Area and having to travel to Chicago in December or January.