There have been rumors for some time about former NFL legend and current ESPN broadcaster Troy Aikman potentially taking on a front office role at some point.

During a recent interview on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman made it clear which head coach would be at the top of his list if he ever made that move: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I’ve been asked a lot of questions here, certainly over the last several weeks, about any aspirations that I may have of going in a front office,” Aikman said. “Or ‘Who would you hire as your head coach?’ If I was in a position to hire someone as a head coach, [the] first call I’d make is to the 49ers and say, ‘How much is it going to take to get Kyle Shanahan? Because I think he’s that good. And yes, I’ve always believed this, but coaching matters and it has an impact on an organization.”

John Lynch Responds to Aikman

Ahead of the 49ers’ game against the Seattle Seahawks this weekend, general manager John Lynch sat down with Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk.

During the interview, Lynch brought up Aikman’s comments while discussing his relationship with Shanahan, who has now spent 10 years in San Francisco.

Lynch made it clear that Shanahan would never be available in a coaching trade.

“You know, like, I hear [Troy] Aikman making comments, if he started a team, he’d be the guy, I said, ‘You can’t have him,’” Lynch said. “He’s ours and we’re very fortunate that he’s ours.”

Lynch went on to break down what the two have built together over the past 10 years and the trust they’ve developed in one another.

“So much of this was built on that, this idea that came together 10 years ago, on us doing this thing together,” Lynch said. “And those were the conversations, like we have to always challenge each other to be our best. We don’t always have to be in agreement on everything, but we ultimately gotta be together. We gotta have each other’s back. It’s one thing to say that. I think we’ve lived it. And in good times and bad, we’ve had each other’s back.”

49ers G.M. John Lynch has a response to Troy Aikman’s hypothetical plan to trade for Kyle Shanahan, if Aikman is ever running an NFL team: “You can’t have him.” https://t.co/S9Tf4XAcOE — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 28, 2026

Looking at the 49ers

Shanahan calls plays at an elite level. He also leads the 49ers with the skills of an outstanding head coach.

That’s been on full display this season with how well the Niners have played week in and week out.

They enter Sunday’s Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a 9-1 record. The 49ers sit firmly atop the NFC West and hold first place in the NFC, although several teams remain close behind.