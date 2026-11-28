The San Francisco 49ers have been the class of the NFC this season, and quarterback Brock Purdy is a big reason why.

The 26-year-old has already thrown 23 touchdowns in 10 games — more than he threw in either of the last two seasons. That has him squarely in the MVP conversation.

However, the 9-1 49ers will be without their QB1 when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks visit Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco ruled Purdy out on Friday with an ankle injury he suffered in last week’s 35-10 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City.

On Saturday, one NFL insider shed some light on how much time Purdy’s ankle injury will cost him.

Latest Brock Purdy Update is Good News for 49ers

The Ringer’s Tom Pelissero offered an encouraging update on Purdy’s status on Saturday.

“49ers QB Brock Purdy is dealing with a low-ankle sprain that will keep him out Sunday against Seattle, meaning Mac Jones will make his first start of the season,” Pelissero wrote. “There’s optimism that Purdy may miss only one game, though that’ll depend on how he heals and his comfort level moving around once he’s back at practice.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic too, but he didn’t offer any more details beyond that.

“It’s too soon, but I’m pretty optimistic about it,” Shanahan told reporters on Friday. “But I was about this week to start and then it changes, so hopefully it’ll be all right.”

He also described the injury a little differently than Pelissero did.

“Anytime it’s not a high-ankle sprain, you get pretty relieved, but it was more mid than low, which is a little bit worse,” Shanahan said.

Purdy hurt his left ankle with about 30 seconds left in the first half against Minnesota. He was trying to escape Vikings defensive lineman Jalen Redmond, and the ankle appeared to bend under him as he went down.

Purdy had his ankles taped for the second half and still finished 21 of 26 for 255 yards and three touchdowns. He didn’t practice all week.

“Didn’t heal up as fast as we wanted, so had to shut him down,” Shanahan said while confirming Purdy won’t need surgery.

Mac Jones Gets the Call for 49ers vs. Seahawks

The good news for San Francisco is that it has been here before.

Backup quarterback Mac Jones started eight games last season while Purdy dealt with turf toe, and the 49ers went 5-3 in those games. He threw for 2,151 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions as a starter.

This season, Jones has only seen mop-up duty (1 of 1 passing for 5 yards). The 2021 first-round pick is in the final year of his contract, and the 49ers turned down trade offers for him because they wanted significant compensation.

That decision is looking pretty smart right now.

“We went through this a lot with him last year, so everyone’s got a ton of confidence in Mac,” Shanahan said.

Jones knows he’s walking into a tough matchup.

“It’s an amazing defense,” Jones said of the 6-4 Seahawks. “It’s an opportunity I’m not going to take lightly.”

Kurtis Rourke will back up Jones on Sunday.

If Pelissero’s report holds, Purdy could be back under center when the 49ers visit the New York Giants next Sunday.