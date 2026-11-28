The biggest game on Sunday’s NFL schedule will take place at Levi’s Stadium when the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks (6-4) travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

This will be the second meeting between the NFC West rivals this season. The 49ers won the first matchup 32-29 back in Week 5 in Seattle.

49ers GM John Lynch Makes His Feelings About Seahawks Clear

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, 49ers general manager John Lynch sat down with Matt Maiocco of 49ers Talk and NBC Sports Bay Area to discuss a range of topics.

One of those topics was the Seahawks. Lynch opened up about his respect for Seattle general manager John Schneider and the organization as a whole, despite acknowledging the rivalry between the two teams.

“They’re tough. That entire organization. You know, John Schneider, even though we’re rivals, he’s one of my better friends in the business,” Lynch admitted. “And he’s probably the guy that’s right up there at the top of the list of those that I admire.

“Nothing but respect for the Seattle Seahawks,” he added. “You can respect the team and still not really like them, and I think there’s a tremendous rivalry… nothing will wake you up like the Seattle Seahawks coming to town.”

#49ers GM John Lynch made it clear: Seattle gets his respect, not his affection. “Nothing but respect for the Seattle Seahawks. You can respect the team and still not really like them, and I think there’s a tremendous rivalry… nothing will wake you up like the Seattle Seahawks coming to town.” He even called John Schneider “one of my better friends in the business.” The friendship clearly ends at kickoff, and that’s the edge this team needs with Mac Jones under center. Does this rivalry feel as nasty to you now as it did in the Harbaugh-Carroll years? 🎥 @MaioccoNBCS — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) November 28, 2026

Looking at the Seahawks-49ers Matchup

This game will look a bit different from the first meeting, as the 49ers will be without starting quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy is dealing with an ankle injury, which has paved the way for Mac Jones to get the nod on Sunday afternoon. Jones brings plenty of starting experience to the table.

As for Seattle, Sam Darnold will return to the field after missing each of the last two games with an injury.