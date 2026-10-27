49ers GM John Lynch Breaks Silence on ‘Disappointing’ Loss to Falcons

The San Francisco 49ers lost their first game of the NFL season on Sunday, falling 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons in an uncharacteristically sloppy performance.

Atlanta entered the game two games under .500, while the 6-0 49ers dealt with injuries across the roster.

San Francisco had just four active wide receivers, and it showed. The offense committed four turnovers, including two costly interceptions by quarterback Brock Purdy.

John Lynch Breaks Silence on Loss to Falcons

On Tuesday, during an appearance on KNBR, 49ers general manager John Lynch broke his silence on the team’s sluggish loss to the Falcons, calling it “disappointing.”

“We just didn’t perform up to our standards,” Lynch said. “Regardless of who was out there, you’re not gonna win football games playing like that. That was disappointing.”

John Lynch on the 49ers ugly loss to the Falcons: “We just didn’t perform up to our standards. Regardless of who was out there, you’re not gonna win football games playing like that. That was disappointing.” John said he felt like they had the game under control and then the turnovers started to happen via: @knbrmurph | @MarkusBoucher — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) October 27, 2026

Lynch’s Message to 49ers During Bye Week

When asked about his message to the players as they enter their bye week, Lynch made it clear that the break isn’t just a vacation.

“During this bye, it’s really important that guys go about their business in a good fashion. Kyle talked to them, this can’t be seven days off,” Lynch said. “This is not a vacation. You do need to get away and clear your mind. The adage in the NFL ‘You never get hurt during the bye week’ cause that means you’re staying at the facility for the bye week.”

When the 49ers return from their bye in Week 9, they’ll face the Las Vegas Raiders. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who spoke to the media Monday, the team could get as many as seven players back after they missed the Week 7 matchup against the Falcons.