49ers GM Makes Clear Statement on Possible Brandon Aiyuk Reunion

Brandon Aiyuk’s last NFL game came in 2024, when he suffered a serious knee injury just weeks after signing a long-term contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

Yet, in the months that followed, and throughout the entire year of his recovery, Aiyuk failed to follow the 49ers’ strict rehabilitation guidelines. He also missed post-surgery checkups, and San Francisco punished him for it.

The 49ers voided nearly $27 million in contract guarantees, and that decision completely severed the relationship.

Aiyuk refused to report to the facilities, requested a trade, bashed the franchise on social media before ultimately landed on the Reserve/Left Squad list ahead of the 2026 season.

Aiyuk Returning to 49ers Facilities on Friday

However, this week, Aiyuk and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, filed paperwork with the NFL for reinstatement. Aiyuk will now return to the 49ers’ facilities on Friday, raising several questions about how this situation could unfold.

The 49ers could keep him under his current contract, release him and make him a free agent, or trade him before Tuesday’s deadline. A trade could prove challenging, as his value is at an all-time low.

Once Brandon Aiyuk officially reports back to the 49ers, the organization’s options are to keep him under his current contract, release him or potentially find a trade partner before Tuesday’s deadline. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2026

49ers GM Addresses Aiyuk Situation

Speaking on KNBR Thursday, 49ers general manager John Lynch was asked about the Aiyuk situation and whether the organization would consider a reunion that brings the wide receiver back to the franchise after everything that transpired.

“We have a 6-1 football team that we think really has a shot at this thing this year,” Lynch said on Thursday. “So our focus is gonna remain on this team. Having said that, I have a job to do and it entails a lot of different things. This is kind of a unique situation. My job is to lookout for the best interest of the 49ers and as such in this particular situation, we’re working with the NFL management council to navigate through a different situation. So it’s fluid and I’m gonna kinda leave it at that because I’ve been recommended to do so. Next week we’ll talk more about the process because it’s a fluid situation.”

When asked if there’s a chance the two sides could work toward a reunion, Lynch said “of course.”

“Yeah, of course. I think everything’s possible,” Lynch added. “I will say this: We’ve worked with [agent Drew Rosenhaus] a lot. Drew is a good guy to deal with. He’s reasonable, he’s got integrity…We’ll see how this thing goes. I think I’ll just leave it at that.”