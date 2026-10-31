San Francisco 49ers GM Makes Strong Statement on QB Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers are not in action this week as they wrap up their Week 8 bye, which came at the perfect time.

San Francisco is coming off its first loss of the NFL season after falling 29-20 to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The 49ers continue to deal with a plethora of injuries across their roster, despite holding a 6-1 record.

A major reason for the 49ers’ early-season success has been star quarterback Brock Purdy, who’s playing at an MVP level in his fifth season with the organization. San Francisco drafted him in 2022 with the 262nd and final pick of the draft.

49ers GM Makes Strong Statement on Purdy

This week, 49ers general manager John Lynch sat down with NBC Sports’ Matt Maiocco on 49ers Talk to discuss when he first realized Purdy was a special talent.

“I remember the days where he was getting three or four reps in a practice, but he would come, he wasn’t Charlie check down, just being safe. He was trying to rip the ball in between Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, these tight windows, and he was doing it,” Lynch said. “And like after a while, people start looking at each other. And when you see those looks from Kyle and I were doing it to each other, but then everybody else on the team was doing it.”

John lynch on his first impressions of Brock Purdy: “I remember the days where he was getting three or four reps in a practice, but he would come, he wasn’t Charlie check down, just being safe. He was trying to rip the ball in between Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw, these tight windows, and he was doing it. And like after a while, people start looking at each other. And when you see those looks from Kyle and I were doing it to each other, but then everybody else on the team was doing it.” Via: @NBCS49ers — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 30, 2026

Looking at Purdy’s 2026 Season With 49ers

Through seven games, Purdy has the second-best odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the MVP Award, trailing only Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

He’s completing 69.2% of his passes for 1,748 yards and 15 touchdowns, with three interceptions. Purdy has also rushed 32 times for 161 yards and a touchdown.